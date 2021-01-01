Payne strike seals Sevilla’s triumph over Deportivo La Coruna

The Nigerian winger handed the hosts all points at stake against Manuel Sanchez’s men

Toni Payne was on target as Sevilla earned a 3-1 triumph over Deportivo La Coruna in Sunday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game.

With an assist in her side's 4-1 defeat to Barcelona last time out, the Nigerian was eyeing a return to winning ways and was given her 26th start of the season, which she shone in, against Manuel Sanchez's side.

Cristian Toro's side made an impressive start to the contest as Raquel Pinel played through Claudia Pina to open the scoring for Sevilla after just 16 minutes of action.

Four minutes later, Raquel Pinel doubled the hosts' lead with her brilliant individual finish before Pina set up Payne to increase the advantage to three, four minutes from half-time.

However, the visitors came out strong in the second half and pulled one back when Cristina Martinez teed up Ainoa Campo to score five minutes after the break, but her effort could not save them from defeat.

Nigeria's Payne featured for the duration of the game and grabbed her fourth league goal of the season in 29 outings for Sevilla.



Namibia's Zenatha Coleman came on as a late second-half substitute, replacing Pina five minutes from full-time.

With the win, Toro's side remain in the eighth spot on the table, having garnered 38 points from 29 games in the current campaign.

They will look to consolidate on their first win in four matches when they welcome Madrid in the second consecutive home tie on May 15.