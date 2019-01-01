Payne outshines N'Guessan and Feudjio as Sevilla crush Tenerife
Toni Payne was on target while Ange N'Guessan and Raissa Feudjio failed to save Tenerife from a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Sevilla in a Liga Iberdrola game on Saturday.
After ensuring Sevilla's top-flight survival last season, the Nigerian-American was hoping to help her side to a winning start this time and she opened the scoring 23 minutes into the encounter.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL, GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL, GOOOOOOOOOOOOL, GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL.— Sevilla FC Femenino (@SevillaFC_Fem) September 7, 2019
⚽️ @t_payne10 anota el primero tras varios intentos. 💣#SevillaFCGranadilla 1-0 (23').#PrimeraIberdrola pic.twitter.com/RWzkoXUxjg
After setting up Payne's opener, Virgy Garcia doubled the lead for the home side in the 38th minute before Jenni Morilla netted the third a minute from the half-time.
However, the visitors aimed to bounce back in the second half as N'Guessan replaced Silvia Doblado but she could not rescue them before Raquel Pinel's 72nd-minute effort sealed the triumph.
¡FINAAAAAAL!— Sevilla FC Femenino (@SevillaFC_Fem) September 7, 2019
Enormes, chavalas, ENORME #SevillaFCFem. #SevillaFCGranadilla 4-0 (95').
⚽️ @t_payne10, @virgy_garcia, @maitealbarran21 y @RaquelPinelSaez.#PrimeraIberdrola pic.twitter.com/q4SQ8cwxlL
Payne was on parade for the duration of the game for Sevilla while Cameroonian Feudjio lasted the 90 minutes and Ivorian N'Guessan was introduced in the 66th minute for Tenerife.
With the result at Estadio Jesús Navas, Sevilla claimed the summit of the table, pending other results while Tenerife sit at the bottom.
Sevilla will aim to upset defending champions Atletico Madrid in their next fixture on Sunday, while Tenerife will play host to Logroño on September 14.