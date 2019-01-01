Payne outshines N'Guessan and Feudjio as Sevilla crush Tenerife

The Nigerian-American was on target for her side while the Ivorian and Cameroonian players could not prevent their side from losing

Toni Payne was on target while Ange N'Guessan and Raissa Feudjio failed to save Tenerife from a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of in a Liga Iberdrola game on Saturday.

After ensuring Sevilla's top-flight survival last season, the Nigerian-American was hoping to help her side to a winning start this time and she opened the scoring 23 minutes into the encounter.

After setting up Payne's opener, Virgy Garcia doubled the lead for the home side in the 38th minute before Jenni Morilla netted the third a minute from the half-time.

However, the visitors aimed to bounce back in the second half as N'Guessan replaced Silvia Doblado but she could not rescue them before Raquel Pinel's 72nd-minute effort sealed the triumph.

Article continues below

Payne was on parade for the duration of the game for Sevilla while Cameroonian Feudjio lasted the 90 minutes and Ivorian N'Guessan was introduced in the 66th minute for Tenerife.

With the result at Estadio Jesús Navas, Sevilla claimed the summit of the table, pending other results while Tenerife sit at the bottom.

Sevilla will aim to upset defending champions in their next fixture on Sunday, while Tenerife will play host to Logroño on September 14.