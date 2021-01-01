Payne bags assist as Sevilla crumble at Levante

The Nigeria international made a good contribution for her side but was enough to help them avoid defeat in Valencia

Toni Payne provided an assist as Sevilla crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Levante in Sunday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game.

The Nigeria international has been in fine form for Cristian Toro's side this season and against the Saints, she was handed his 25th league start and made her mark at Ciudad Deportiva de Bunol.

The forward paired Namibian Zenatha Coleman in Sevilla’s attack and the Nigerian set up the only goal for her side in the encounter, even though they could not avoid a second consecutive defeat.

The visitors had a slow start in the match with both teams creating several chances in the opening 20 minutes until Natasa Andonova broke the deadlock on the brink of half-time for Levante.

After the break, Sevilla clawed back into the contest and Payne teed up Inma Gabarro to level matters in the 54th minute of the game.

However, Levante gained the winner four minutes later when Esther Gonzalez set up Sandie Toletti to ensure their home triumph.

Nigeria's Payne featured for the duration of the game and made a fine contribution despite their loss, while Namibia's Coleman came on as a second-half substitute, replacing Ana Franco in the 46th minute.

On the other hand, Levante delayed the debut of the new signing Francisca Ordega, who arrived in Valencia earlier in the week but is currently training alone, while Andrea Okene featured for the B-team

With the result, Toro's side remain in the eighth spot on the table after gathering 36 points from 27 games, while Levante dropped to third with 58 points from the same number of matches.



In their next fixtures, Levante will square up with Tenerife on May 5, while Sevilla face off with Barcelona on the same day.