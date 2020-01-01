Payne and Kanu to battle Oshoala as Barcelona face Sevilla in Copa de la Reina semi-final

The semi-final tie of the Spanish national competition will witness the clash of Nigerian sisters on the Blaugranes ground this month

The Nigerian duo of Toni Payne and Uchenna Kanu will star for when they lock horns with Asisat Oshoala and in the Copa de la Reina semi-final on March 17.

The semi-final clash will pitch the Nigerians against each other just a month after they face off in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola this season, with Oshoala on target in her side's 3-0 win at home.

It will also be the fourth meeting in all competitions, involving the Nigerians since the first in the Iberdrola tie as Oshoala scored in Barcelona 6-2 win against Payne's Sevilla in April 2019.

More teams

To reach the last four, Barcelona left it late to claim an injury-time 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, while Sevilla zoomed past Madrid CFF with a 3-0 win to match their last season feat.

Since their February 2 meeting, Oshoala has scored 10 goals in five games to help Barcelona extend their winning streak and celebrated their first 2020 silverware with the Spanish Women's Cup win.

On the other hand, Sevilla grounded out three wins in five matches and will aim to avoid suffering their 10th consecutive defeat in all competitions against the Catalans.

Last season, Barcelona crashed out in the semi-final after a 2-0 loss to , while Sevilla also bowed out at the same stage on the back of a 3-1 defeat to former champions .

Article continues below

In the other semi-final tie, Logrono will count on Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chuigoue, Jade Boho, 's Peace Efih, 's Grace Asantewaa and Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai against .

Logrono edged past Michaela Abam's , claiming a 1-0 quarter-final win, while Athletic Club pipped Osinachi Ohale's CD Tacon 2-1 to book their last four spot.

With last season's finalist eliminated, the Africans left in the competition will harbour dreams of title success with their sides, but they must negotiate past their semi-final opponents next week.