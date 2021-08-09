Paul Stewart on why he would love to see Yves Bissouma at Tottenham Hotspur

The Mali international has been linked with Arsenal but the former midfielder believes their North London rivals should go for his services

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paul Stewart has urged the North London charges to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international has been consistently linked with a move away from the Seagulls, with Arsenal FC reportedly keen on the player to bolster their midfield. The African has been consistent for his current team after joining them in 2018 from Lille in a fee that could rise to £17 million.

It is for this reason the now 56-year-old wants Spurs to go for the player who 'stood out more than any Brighton player.'

"I think he is a quality player and I would love Spurs to get him," Stewart said as quoted by ToTheLaneAndBack.

"He is 24, and Brighton did ever so well, but he was a standout player. Bissouma stood out more than any of them."

The Eagles star started his football in 2014 with AS Real Bamako back at home, before Lille II snapped him up two years later. He played 14 matches for them, scoring three goals and his displays quickly caught the eye of the senior side. Bissouma managed to play 47 matches and scored three goals for the senior side before Brighton made their move.

Bissouma has gone on to play 86 matches for the English club, scoring two goals.

Back at home, the midfielder has played 19 matches for Mali since 2015 and scored three goals.

Whether the Seagulls will let Bissouma leave is open for discussion after they let another key player, Ben White, leave for Arsenal on July 30.

The 23-year-old signed a four-year deal that will keep him at the Emirates until 2025 after passing a medical and joined up with his new team-mates Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who arrived from Benfica and Anderlecht respectively.

Article continues below

"Ben was a top target for us and it’s great that we’ve completed his signing," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after White signing.

"Ben has been educated with two very good clubs, Brighton and Leeds, in recent seasons. He has benefitted well from two very good coaching set-ups and has shown with both Brighton and on loan with Leeds what a strong talent he is.

"Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us. Of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fit with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans."