Scholes: Inter were only side ever interested in me but Man Utd were biggest club in the world anyway

The former England midfielder claims he only heard about interest in his services once during his Old Trafford career

great Paul Scholes revealed giants were interested in him during his time at Old Trafford.

Scholes spent his entire career with United and won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues among numerous other trophies.

Despite being one of the world's best midfielders, the former international said he only heard about interest in his services once – from Inter in 2000.

More teams

"I was never ever made aware of any team coming in for me," Scholes told BBC Radio 5 Live .

"I did have one phone call off an agent, Bryan Robson's old agent, he rang me while we were away at Euro 2000 to ask me if I would be interested in going to Inter Milan but that's the only phone call I ever had. I never heard anything after that and the manager never said anything to me.

"I was playing at my boyhood club, I was a Manchester lad, we were winning trophies all the time.

"If the manager said to me that he didn't want me I would definitely have gone if there was a big club abroad who wanted me but there was never any need to ever think about , or because I was at the biggest club in the world anyway.

"We didn't win as many Champions Leagues as we should have but we were every inch as good as those teams, if not better."

Things haven't been as positive at Old Trafford in recent years, but Scholes has seen reason to be optimistic since the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Lisbon in January.

Fernandes looks to have transformed United's midfield in his short time at the club, and Scholes has enjoyed what he has seen so far .

Article continues below

"They lacked that quality in midfield and since he came in he’s had that," Scholes added.

"He can feed the ball in to players, he’s got a great shot on him and he looks like a real leader as well. United had lacked that.

"Whether he can play in midfield in a two, that’s yet to be seen. He’s more like an Eric Cantona, a Teddy Sheringham – he can beat players as well. He is somebody who brings what was sadly missing at Old Trafford and he seems to have livened up everyone."