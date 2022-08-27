Paul Pogba's brother releases bizarre video promising 'explosive' revelations about Juventus star

Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, posted a bizarre video promising to reveal "explosive" information about the Juventus star and others.

WHAT IS SAID IN THE VIDEO? Mathias Pogba told his followers: "The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things. In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public. If he deserves his place in the French team and the honor of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus. If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side." He promised the revelations would be "explosive".

On Mbappe, he added: "I will tell you about very important things about him and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paul Pogba's brother has always enjoyed a taste of the spotlight, and while it's difficult to envision truly explosive allegations coming out, it might be amusing to follow the situation develop.