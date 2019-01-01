Le Guen prepared to give Bony time to prove fitness for Le Havre

The Ivorian has been without a club since his Swansea City contract expired in the summer

Le Havre coach Paul Le Guen has challenged free agent Wilfried Bony to prove his fitness in order to secure a contract with the Ligue 2 club.

The Ivorian striker departed in the summer upon the expiration of his contract, and has been without with a club since.

Bony has been training with Le Guen’s side since Monday, as he hopes to secure a permanent deal with the Dean club.

Le Guen is ready to be patient with the forward but hopes the former man shows him what he’s capable of soon enough.

“The player seems like a right fit, and I would like to continue a little bit so he proves his fitness. I will talk with him,” Le Guen said at Thursday’s press conference.

“I think he feels good here and we feel good having him around. It feels right in training.

“Currently he is not fit, as it's been a while since he had a club, so we took the opportunity to reach out to him, to test him to prove his fitness. Haviing him around costs us nothing.”

Article continues below

Fifth-placed Le Havre travel to Clermont Foot on Friday night seeking their eighth win of the season.

They have 28 points after 17 games, five points behind Ajaccio in third.