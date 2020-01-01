Paul-Georges Ntep: Guingamp sign Cameroon winger on a free transfer

The Ligue 2 side confirmed the signing of the Cameroon international who has been without a club since he left Wolfsburg in February

Paul-Georges Ntep has officially returned to to revive his career with Ligue 2 outfit .

The Red and Blacks handed Ntep a one-year contract to boost their attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 Ligue 2 campaign after finishing in eighth place this season.

The 27-year-old winger developed his game in France and he started his professional journey at Auxerre, spending five years there before moving to in 2014.

After three years at Rennes, the -born winger switched to to join Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg on a four-year deal which was set to expire in 2021 before its termination.

He struggled to make secure regular playing time with , managing just 15 league appearances across two seasons without a goal during his three-year stint.

Ntep had two loan spells away from , in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign with and in the 2019-20 season at Kayerispor before leaving the Turkish Super Lig outfit due to a financial crisis in December.

He joins compatriot Felix Eboa Eboa, 's Lebogang Phiri, 's Arthur Gomis and Gabon's Lloyd Palun in Sylvain Didot's side ahead of next season.

"This Wednesday, Paul-Georges Ntep signed up with En Avant for a season. Before the contract, the 27-year-old French international, then Cameroonian, played with the German Club VfL Wolfsburg," the club announced.

"Impactful and powerful, Paul-Georges Ntep is a player who likes to puncture defences, thanks to his very good elimination capacity."

On the international scene, Ntep played across the youth levels for France and then played for the senior national team in friendly games against and Albania in 2015.

He later switched his international allegiance to Cameroon in 2018 and, and he made his debut appearance in the 2019 qualifier against the Comoros in March 2019.

The 27-year-old was among the 12 players axed from Cameroon's final 23-man squad ahead of the Afcon finals in last year.