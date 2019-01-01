Paul Aigbogun: Nothing but victory counts for Nigeria at U20 Afcon

The Flying Eagles handler has set his eyes on winning next month’s U20 Afcon billed for Niger Republic

Nigeria U20 coach Paul Aigbogun states that nothing but the title is good the country at the 2019 U20 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Niger Republic.

The Flying Eagles are zoned in Group A alongside South Africa, Burundi and hosts Niger Republic as they hoping to earn a World Cup berth.

With less than three weeks billed for the championship, handler of the seven-time African champions discloses that his boys are ready for the championship and will not fall short of expectations.

“It is a tournament we are going to approach with all seriousness,” Aigbogun told NFF media.

“This team has a huge burden on it because of the previous performances of Nigeria at U20 level.

“Nigeria have won the competition seven times and anything less than coming home with the trophy would always be seen as failure.

“Playing in the Wafu Cup tournament in Togo gave my players sneak preview of what things would look like in Niger Republic, and we learnt a lot from the defeat to Senegal in the final match.”