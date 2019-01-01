Patson Daka: Zambia star writes Champions League history

The 21-year-old forward has become the first player from his country to score in Europe’s elite club competition

Patson Daka has become the first Zambian to score in the Uefa with his strike against KRC .

The forward had gone four games in the competition without a goal, but against the Smurfs, he broke the jinx to put his team in front.

With the first-half looking to be heading for a 0-0 draw, Daka poked home from a rebound from Gaetan Coucke’s save off Dominik Szoboszlai’s shot.

1 - Salzburg's Patson Daka is the first player from Zambia to score a goal in the Champions League, the 103rd nation to provide a goalscorer in the competition. Chipolopolo. pic.twitter.com/jvdvAyeEaK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2019

In the process, he wrote his name in the history books being the first Zambian to score in the Champions League.

On the stroke of half-time, Die Mozartstadter doubled their lead courtesy of Takumi Minamino’s strike.

Victory for the Austrians at the Luminus Arena will boost their chance of progressing to the next round of the tournament.

Daka was shortlisted for 2019 Caf Awards in the Youth Player of the Year category alongside Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Achraf Hakimi.