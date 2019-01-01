Patson Daka & Sekou Koita score braces as Red Bull Salzburg hit Blau Weiss Linz for seven

Jesse Marsch’s side outclassed their visitors in a friendly game with the Zambia and Mali internationals finding target twice

Zambia’s Patson Daka and Mali’s Sekou Koita both found the target twice in Red Bull Salzburg’s 7-1 obliteration of Blau Weiss Linz in Tuesday’s friendly.

The Bulls came into this game following a 6-0 spanking of St. Polten in Saturday’s Austrian away clash, where Koita scored once.

Against the second division outfit, Red Bull Salzburg continued their rich scoring form with 19-year-old Koita scoring first after nine minutes.

Article continues below

Patrick Farkas made it two in the 14th minute while Koita completed his brace 10 minutes later. Smail Prevljak and Patson Daka’s goals ensured Jesse Marsch’s men went into the half-time break with a five-goal lead.

In the second half, Blau Weiss Linz reduced the deficit through Fabian Schubert’s 55th-minute effort. Daka then got his second in the 75th minute and Youba Diarra completed the damage from the penalty spot.

Salzburg currently lead the Austrian top flight with 14 points from four games, and they square up against Admira in their next league fixture on Sunday.