Patrick Twumasi: Gazisehir Gaziantep loan Ghana winger from Deportivo Alaves

The 25-year-old is set to spend the 2019-20 season with the Turkish outfit due to limited playing time in Spain

international Patrick Twumasi has made a transfer to Turkish side Gazisehir Gaziantep, the club has announced.

The attacker has joined the Super Lig outfit on a season-long loan deal from Spanish side Deportivo .

The move has been necessitated by his limited opportunities with the team, for whom he made 11 appearances - all substitute outings - last season following a move from Kazakh club Astana.

"Gazisehir Gaziantep Football Club signed a one-year contract with Patrick Twumasi, who played for Alaves in ," the Turkish side announced on Friday.

"Our new transfer Patrick Twumasi signed an official contract with the signing ceremony attended by our football branch manager Yusuf Demsoy.

"We welcome Patrick Twumasi to our club, and we wish you all the best in our arms."

Twumasi's limited game time with Alaves last season cost him a place in Ghana's squad for the in .

The 25-year-old has also played for Russian outfit Amkar Perm and Latvian club Spartaks Jurmala in the past.