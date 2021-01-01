Patricia George shines in SC Sand defeat to Turbine Potsdam

The Nigerian forward delivered a sparkling performance but her effort was not enough to save Nora Hauptle's side from a loss

Patricia George provided an assist for SC Sand in a 2-1 defeat to Turbine Potsdam in a German DFB Pokal Round of 16 tie on Sunday.

SC Sand reached the last 16 of the national competition following a 4-1 second-round thrashing of Gottelborn last December, while Turbine Postdam thrashed Magdeburger FFC 8-0 to advance.

George has been in fine form since she teamed up with the Orsay-Stadion outfit permanently in the summer from German second-tier side BV Cloppenburg.

The 24-year-old, who was born to a Nigerian father and a Venezuelan mother, made her first international outing in Nigeria's Turkish Women's Cup win.

On her return from Turkey, the forward was afforded her ninth appearance in all competitions by manager Hauptle and gave a good account of herself but her side was eventually eliminated from the national competition.

The game started brightly for the hosts as they gained an early lead through Nina Ehegotz, after just 14 minutes of the encounter.

Sand, however, bounced back into the contest when George inspired the comeback, setting up Dina Blagojevic for the leveller 20 minutes later and the score stayed at 1-1 at half-time.

Article continues below

My Highlights from Yesterday’s Game https://t.co/q6ZNHWzm3Z — Patricia George (@Patricia_G11) March 1, 2021

Despite Sand's fine start to the second half, Turbine found the breakthrough in the 58th minute as Anna Gerhardt's effort for the hosts ensured the elimination of the visitors from the tournament.

Following their Cup exit, Sand will now shift focus on getting their league campaign back on track as they take on Freiburg in their next Bundesliga fixture on Wednesday.

George will also be hoping to deliver more eye-catching performances for Sand to boost their survival chance this season.