Partey: You never know what will happen with my Atletico Madrid future

The Odumase Krobo-born player addresses the speculation about his future at Wanda Metropolitano

midfielder Thomas Partey has reiterated his commitment to the club amid speculation about a move away.

The Ghanaian has grown to become a key part of Diego Simeone's set-up since breaking through in the 2015-16 campaign.

His exploits with Los Rojiblancos, coupled with a peripheral role at the start of last season, prompted rumours about an exit from Wanda Metropolitano, with the likes of , and reported as possible ultimate destinations.

“I always think about the present," Partey told Mundo Deportivo.

“Now I am here and I only think about giving it all every year.

“In the future, you never know what will happen.

"I think of Atleti and giving everything. I arrived as a child, this club welcomed me. Now I am a player and also a fan.

“All I have achieved is thanks to this club and I am very grateful."

The midfielder saw 76 minutes of action when Atletico came from behind to snatch a dramatic 2-2 home draw against in the on Wednesday. He has made three appearances in so far this season, scoring once.

Last season, he made 32 league appearances, starting 20 of the matches and netting three times.