Partey undoubtedly the right man for Arsenal – Sofapaka’s Okoth

The Kenyan star believes the Ghanaian will bring stability, something that the Gunners, he says, have been missing for some time

striker Ronald Okoth has termed Thomas Partey potential arrival as the right move for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Black Star and Okoth said the signing will prove a worthy deal for the London side.

“I surely think he [Thomas] Partey is the right man for Arsenal because if you analyse the club now, it really requires an engine like Partey,” Okoth told Goal.

“If at all they [Arsenal and Partey] would come to an agreement, it is going to be the best signing made by Arsenal. Looking at the kind of defensive woes and all that, I think Partey is a man to bring some kind of stability across the board.

“He can help cushion the back four and join the attacks when there is a need to but his greatest strength, as I know, is creating the best link between the defence and the forward line.

“Partey will provide the much-needed cover that Arsenal have been lacking for quite some time.

“It will be the best signing in my view.”

The former , and striker also reviewed how Partey’s signing might have an impact on Matteo Guendouzi.

The Kenyan believes the Frenchman should not leave Arsenal as the Ghanaian will help him realise his full potential.

“[Matteo] Guendouzi is young and a hard-working lad and when he plays one finds it hard to believe he is still very young,” continued Okoth.

“If he continues putting the same work rate week in week out in a season, then I have no doubt that he has a bright future.

“He is definitely going to be among the best midfielders in EPL and maybe even in the world. I can say that without a doubt.

“I will not call it a challenge [Guendouzi vs Partey possible rivalry] as such, but I would prefer to say that it would be a healthy competition. It will bring the needed fighting spirit among the players and end laxity.

“Whenever you get another quality player joining, that is always a plus because he will push you beyond your limit.

“In that process, one gets to unleash his own best side. It is the same thing we are seeing doing; signing strikers when the likes of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are still there.”