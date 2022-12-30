Partey's North London derby stunner voted Arsenal’s 2022 Goal of the Year by fans

Thomas Partey's excellent long-range strike against Tottenham Hotspur has been selected as Arsenal’s best goal of 2022 by Gunners fans.

Partey’s goal received overwhelming votes by Arsenal fans

The midfielder curled in a first-time strike during the derby

Ghanaian’s two goals this season were voted among the top three

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal supporters voted for the strike with 51 per cent of them feeling the goal, which opened the scoring in the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over their North London rivals on October 1, was better than any scored this year.

The Ghana international drove the ball into the top corner with his magnificent first-time shot, leaving Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris helpless during the contest at the Emirates Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Partey’s two goals for Arsenal this season proved to be popular among supporters as the North London thunderbolt led the vote followed by Granit Xhaka's blast against Manchester United, while the Ghanaian’s strike at home to Nottingham Forest on October 30 rounded off the top three.

Partey dominated the midfield during the derby and despite his partner Xhaka being awarded the Premier League Man of the Match award, Arsenal fans voted him their star of the contest in a vote conducted by the club after the game.

The Black Stars midfielder has been pivotal for the Gunners during their magnificent Premier League run that has seen them stay top of the table, maintaining their five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City following their 3-1 victory over West Ham on Monday.

WHAT’S NEXT? Arsenal visit seventh-placed Brighton and Hove Albion in their next Premier League game on Saturday with Partey certain to be among those in the starting XI for Mikel Arteta’s men.