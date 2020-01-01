Partey 'could destroy his career' by moving to Arsenal, warns former Premier League striker Lamptey

The ex-Aston Villa and Anderlecht forward has a word for his fellow Ghanaian who could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid in the summer

Former attacker Nii Lamptey has advised compatriot and ace Thomas Partey against making a move to .

The 26-year-old is subject of intense transfer speculation, having been linked to Premier League giants , and . Italian sides and Milan are also reportedly after his signature.

“There are numerous offers coming for Thomas Partey but his career will take a nosedive if he doesn’t choose his next move well,” Lamptey, who joined Villa on loan from Belgian side in the 1994-95 season and made only six Premier League appearances, told Ocean 1 TV.

"The country and league he will pick will determine his future. I would advise him to stay in rather than going to England or .

“Per style of play, he can move within Spain and join another top club rather than focusing on the financial gains to move out of the country because that can be suicidal.

“Sometimes, decision making can destroy your career. My move to England was a wrong one for me. Aston Villa was a wrong move because their style of play was not going to suit me. If I had gone to or Spain at that time, it would have helped my career more than going to England."

Partey joined Atletico from in 2011. After time in the Rojiblancos' youth set-up, he spent time on loan at Real Mallorca and Almeria before making his senior breakthrough at his parent club in 2015-2016.

This season, the Ghana international has made 24 league appearances, starting 21 of the matches and scoring twice.

Thomas Partey is a player who has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time.

There was some interest in him last summer, and some informal discussions took place to see if a move could be possible, but the transfer fee was deemed too high and the midfielder was settled at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico are well aware of the interest, as are Partey’s representatives and so is Partey’s father.

Speaking on the Ghana-based radio station Tru FM, Jacob Partey said: "I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true. He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding.

"If he goes to Arsenal, fine, they have a lot of supporters in Ghana. I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him."