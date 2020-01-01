Ex-Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Enyimba coach Papic makes early plea at new club Hearts of Oak

The Serbian coach talks about taking over the struggling Ghanaian club

New coach Kosta Papic has urged the club's supporters to allow him enough time to turn the Accra-based outfit's fortunes around.

The Serbian, who has also worked in , , and eSwatini, was appointed head coach of the Phobians on Tuesday, marking his return to the club after 11 years.

Hearts have not begun the 2020-21 Premier League ( ) season on a good note as they have drawn one and lost one of two matches played so far.

"I would like to tell the supporters to be patient with me, I have just arrived. I did not have a preseason with the club and I barely know the players here. I will start training with the squad to know what to do," Papic told Wontumi FM.

During his first stint between 2008 and 2009, Papic helped Hearts clinch the league title, the club having failed to defend the cup the season earlier.

The Phobians, the second most successful club in GPL history, have not won the title since Papic's inspired success.

“I have 100 per cent confidence that Papic can will turn things around," former Hearts attacker Kofi Abanga, who played under the supervision of Papic in 2009, told Silver FM on the coach's return to the helm of affairs.

"With Hearts when there is a new coach, almost all players get rejuvenated and give their all so as to get selected by him.

“He is a great talent spotter and if he repeats what he did during our time, things will work out nicely.

“Individually, Hearts have good players… the likes of Emmanuel Nettey, [Benjamin] Afutu and others… Individually they are good so with Kosta Papic, Hearts will become prominent again.”

Papic worked in Nigeria before first making the trip to Ghana in 2008, managing , Enugu , Kwara United and . The 60-year-old had also coached South African outfits , and .

His most recent job being a one-year spell in charge of the eSwatini national team which ended last year, Papic has also worked with Young Africans of Tanzania as well as South African clubs Black , , and Royal Eagles.