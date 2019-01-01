Ozil urges Arsenal to ‘stand together as one’ ahead of Liverpool game

It has been another week of rifts at the Emirates Stadium, but the German has issued a rallying cry for unity

Mesut Ozil has told they must “stand together as one” ahead of Wednesday’s encounter against .

The former international player has long caused a polemic among supporters at the Emirates Stadium, with some believing that a player of his talent is invaluable to the team, while others have criticised his work ethic on the field.

Current manager Unai Emery has been siding with the latter group in recent weeks, as Ozil has persistently been left out of matchday squads by the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, he has not been the only player causing a rift in north London, with club captain Granit Xhaka jeered as he was replaced during a 2-2 draw with on Sunday. The international midfielder, 27, was booed as he trudged off the field, appeared to shout an obscenity towards the crowd, then tore his shirt off and went straight down the tunnel when he was substituted.

Emery does not appear to have come down too hard on Xhaka , whose refusal to immediately apologise for his actions only added fuel to the fire.

And this understanding approach seems to be one that Ozil would favour ahead of the midweek clash against the Premier League leaders as he posted a rally for unity on Instagram.

“Big game ahead. No matter what – the only way is standing together as one,” the 31-year-old told his fans.

Emery has not explained why the former man is largely being overlooked this season, but it has been reported that his lack of work rate in training is the primary reason for him being persistently frozen out.

Ozil, however, will get his chance against Jurgen Klopp’s men, with Emery even suggesting that he could be made captain for the night.

Having arrived at the club in the summer of 2013, Ozil is the first team’s longest-serving player, with the exception of bit-part goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. He has turned out 233 times for the Gunners in competitive action, scoring 43 goals and laying on another 74.

Under Emery, who arrived at the club in the summer of 2018 to replace long-serving boss Arsene Wenger, his performance level has dipped, with six goals and three assists coming in 37 outings.