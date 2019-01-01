Ozil thanks fans for support after attempted carjacking incident

The Arsenal star, who was involved in a frightening moment captured on film, has told fans he and Sead Kolasinac are doing fine.

star Mesut Ozil has reassured fans that he, his wife and his team-mate Sead Kolasinac are "doing well" following an apparent carjacking attempt.

Footage circulating on social media on Thursday appeared to show Kolasinac confronting and scaring off two attackers who had approached a vehicle driven by Ozil.

The apparent perpetrators, who were wearing masks, could be seen holding weapons that were reported to be knives.

Arsenal confirmed to Omnisport that both players were "fine" after the incident, which the Metropolitan Police is investigating.

Kolasinac seemed to find the funny side of the matter, taking to social media on Friday to post a picture of him and Ozil along with the caption "Think we're fine," and a clenched fist and smiling face emoji.

Ozil later tweeted the same photograph and added: "Sead Kolasinac, my wife Amine and me are doing well again after yesterday's incident in London. Thanks for all your supporting messages guys."

Midfielder Ozil and left-back Kolasinac had returned with Arsenal to London on Wednesday after their International Champions Cup campaign in the United States.

They started in the final match of the tour, a penalty shoot-out loss to .

. @seadk6 , my wife Amine and me are doing well again after yesterday's incident in London. Thanks for all your supporting messages guys. #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/ffu48rS9AY — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 26, 2019

No arrests have been made as yet, with Metropolitan police having issued a statement saying: "Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5pm on Thursday, July 25 to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."