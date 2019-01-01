Oxlade-Chamberlain hoping he can be the final piece in Liverpool's Premier League title puzzle

The Reds narrowly missed out on a double last season and the 26-year-old believes he can bring something extra this campaign

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has expressed his hope that he can help get over the top in their quest to win the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old missed almost all of last season as he recovered from a serious knee injury he suffered against in the in April 2018.

With Oxlade-Chamberlain sidelined, Liverpool came up one point short of a first league title since 1989-90, finishing second behind .

The Reds, however, did achieve European glory by defeating 2-0 in the Champions League final, a game for which Oxlade-Chamberlain was on the bench.

The midfielder has returned to the fold for Liverpool this season, making eight appearances in all competitions, including four starts.

Now fully healthy again, Oxlade-Chamberlain is hoping he can be the difference in his side's title quest this term.

"For me, off the back of what the boys achieved last season, it’s: can I add that little bit extra, can I add a little bit more to help us as a squad?" Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool's official website.

“They did terrific last season and the boys in midfield played a lot of minutes. They played their part, they all rotated really well and came up with really important goals.

“It’s on me to try to bring a little something: run with the ball, link the play and fit in with the rhythm of the boys up front to help them. What they achieved last year was extraordinary.

“To miss out [on the title] in the way we did was heartbreaking, so as a team we need to do better. With teams like Man City, and how relentless they are, we know we have to do more."

The Reds have started their bid for a Premier League title in strong fashion, having won all eight of their league matches thus far.

With City having dropped points in three of their eight matches, Liverpool have opened up an eight-point lead ahead of Pep Guardiola's men.

Following the international break, Liverpool return to action on October 20 with a match against rivals at Old Trafford.