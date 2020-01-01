Owen Coyle - Chennaiyin have a real chance to get into the playoffs

A 10-man Chennaiyin held Bengaluru to a goalless draw in Chennai...

head coach Owen Coyle feels his team claimed an important point against at home on Sunday.

A riveting contest in the second half produced chances for both teams but there were no goals on display at full-time.

After the game, Coyle said, "If you can win a game, you have to make sure you don’t lose it. It was a hard-fought game. We had one or two chances to win the game when Schembri almost scored. They also had a very good chance when they hit the post. It was an accolade that Bengaluru came and sat everybody behind the ball.

"We had to change because (Anirudh) Thapa was not there. The boys worked very hard. We were guarded against their counter-attack and were in control of the game. Maybe this was the most important point of the season for us.

What we have done is that we are still in with a chance of making it to the playoffs. We have tough three games away (from home) now."

The hosts were reduced to 10 men at the fag end when Thoi Singh's late challenge on Nili Perdomo was punished with a second yellow card.

"I thought Thoi put a lot of effort and worked hard for us. I thought the red card for him was very harsh. It did not look a foul for me. But we had to stand up and survive in the last five minutes. We did that.

"Our players had to be complimented. We have a fairly exciting end to the season now. We have given ourselves a real chance and we have to try and get the points and go into the top four."

Coyle also praised his midfielders' work rate against the strong three-man midfield of the Blues.

"We had two midfielders against Bengaluru’s three. I think Masih (Saighani) grew into the game and the plan was always to withdraw him after 60 minutes because he has not been playing regularly. He will have an important role to play over the rest of the season."

Up next for Chennaiyin is a trip to Kolkata to take on an in-form side.

"ATK looked very strong against Odisha. But we will go there and look to win. We are very much in with a chance to get a play-off spot."