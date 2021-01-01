'Our greatest hero!' - Aguero's imminent Man City exit sparks outpour of admiration

The striker has scored 181 Premier League goals for the Citizens but will depart this summer

Sergio Aguero's announcement that he will leave Manchester City after the season has prompted an outpouring of reactions from players and fans around England.

The 32-year-old has left such a bold mark on the Premier League that even rivals have recognised his impact, with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford saying on Monday that he is "very close to the top" of all-time great forwards in the division.

Aguero ranks fourth on the Premier League goalscoring list and has banged in shots at the most crucial times, including a dramatic, league-winning strike in 2012. He can add to his legacy before he exits by helping the Citizens push for their first Champions League trophy.

Article continues below

What are people saying about Aguero?

Very close to the top. Just look at his record — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

When you hear Aguero is leaving the Premier League 💔 https://t.co/PNZrxQ3oTf — Goal (@goal) March 29, 2021

To the 1 n only SERGIO AGUERO thankyou for all the good times you brought to our club you absolute LEGEND good luck in the future LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 29, 2021

Sergio Aguero at Man City



👕 384

⚽️ 257



🏆🏆🏆🏆 Premier League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 EFL Cup

🏆🏆🏆 Community Shield pic.twitter.com/VLV4uIT9HW — Goal (@goal) March 29, 2021

I think he did ok in the end 😂😂. What a player he has been for city — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) March 29, 2021

I’ve just heard the news 💔



I can’t thank Aguero enough for the last 10 years 🐐 — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) March 29, 2021

Quality player. He will be missed in the prem #Aguero pic.twitter.com/3KvxeFvO1v — AFC Paul (@GunnerPaul25) March 29, 2021

The best Premier League striker of the Past decade!

We opponents will miss you, Thanks for the memories legend. #Aguero pic.twitter.com/d0oQvblQPJ — SAKAZET (@Rakabuba39) March 29, 2021

This man, this man is our greatest hero and deserves all our praise and all our thanks for what have been the best 10 years in success for this club, what a legend he has and always will be. sad day for #ManchesterCity.

keep being amazing #Aguero https://t.co/kFh1I8l4rX — Kieran Greenwood (@KieranCityDaily) March 29, 2021

What has Aguero said?

“A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons - unusual for a professional player in this day and age,” the forward wrote on social media.

“Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club - people who will always be in my heart.

Further reading