'Our greatest hero!' - Aguero's imminent Man City exit sparks outpour of admiration

Dan Bernstein
The striker has scored 181 Premier League goals for the Citizens but will depart this summer

Sergio Aguero's announcement that he will leave Manchester City after the season has prompted an outpouring of reactions from players and fans around England.

The 32-year-old has left such a bold mark on the Premier League that even rivals have recognised his impact, with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford saying on Monday that he is "very close to the top" of all-time great forwards in the division.

Aguero ranks fourth on the Premier League goalscoring list and has banged in shots at the most crucial times, including a dramatic, league-winning strike in 2012. He can add to his legacy before he exits by helping the Citizens push for their first Champions League trophy.

What are people saying about Aguero?

What has Aguero said?

“A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons - unusual for a professional player in this day and age,” the forward wrote on social media.

“Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club - people who will always be in my heart.

