Otieno scores as Tormenta come from four goals down to force draw with Greenville Triumph

The ex-Gor Mahia midfielder came in as a second-half substitute to help his team get a draw in the league assignment

Kenyan midfielder Tobias Otieno scored his maiden goal for Tormenta FC to help them get a point in a 5-5 draw with Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One assignment played on Thursday morning.

The 23-year-old ex-Gor Mahia player started the game from the bench as his new team hoped for maximum points in their bid to continue climbing up the table.

It was the visitors who started the game at Erk Russell Athletic Park, Georgia on a high.

They won a corner in the third minute and an initial header from Triumph's player hit the crossbar before falling kindly to Venton Evans who had no problem ensuring the ball hit the back of the net.

In the 10th minute, it was 2-0, this time around Allen Gavilanes danced past the defenders before firing home.

Jacob Labovitz scored his team's third in the 21st minute after being set up by Gavilanes. Nine minutes later, it was 4-0 against the home team thanks to Evans who completed his brace, with Labovitz assisting him.

The fourth goal was a wake-up call for Tormenta; they had to make changes and up their tempo to avoid conceding more goals.

In the 37th minute, they pulled a goal back courtesy of Kazaiah Sterling who connected a pass from Gabriel Cabral.

Tormenta managed to get their second goal in the stroke of half-time. Sterling was fouled in the danger zone and the referee had no option but to point to the penalty spot. The attacker rose for the occasion, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

However, in the third minute of added time, Labovitz scored the fifth after an assist from Nate Shultz to ensure his team went into the break with a 5-3 lead.

Otieno was introduced after the break, taking Josue Soto's place as the hosts changed their tactics hoping to recover the deficit.

It paid dividends as Jamil Roberts connected Adrian Billhardt's pass 10 minutes after the restart to make it 5-3.

Seven minutes later, Otieno, who joined the team from Union Omaha, headed in a well-taken corner to make it 5-4 and set up a tense finale.

The equaliser came with three minutes to go. Fuad Adeniyi picked an unmarked Billhardt who comfortably beat the goalkeeper to ensure the spoils were shared.

The draw ensured Tormenta are third on the table with 21 points from 15 matches played. Greenville lead the race with 28 points having played a game more while Richmond Kickers come in second with 25.