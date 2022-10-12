Osimhen will be difficult for Ajax when they face Napoli - Roy on Champions League showdown

Former Ajax player Bryan Roy has stated the Dutch side will find it difficult to manage Victor Osimhen’s return.

Osimhen likely to make return after injury spell

Napoli looking to seal knockout spot

Ajax hope for revenge after huge loss

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian is likely to be in the matchday squad for the Serie A club during Wednesday’s Champions League match at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen has been sidelined for some weeks by an injury he picked up during their match against Liverpool. Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti hinted the star could feature after missing six matches for the Naples-based side.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "This team has played well in football since [Maurizio] Sarri's time. The management has hired excellent coaches over the years, as well as many important players," Roy told Tutto Napoli.

"It is a team that gives spectacle on the pitch. I saw Osimhen play, but what [kind of] footballer is he? He has technique, speed, and a big heart. Spalletti can count on important forwards, who played an excellent match last week.

"[Hirving] Lozano is very dangerous, he fights a lot on the pitch. Osimhen's return will be difficult to manage for Ajax's defence, [Jurrien] Timber could have many problems."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen could be involved for the first time since he got injured on September 7th, and Napoli will progress to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a win against the Eredivisie side.

In the first leg, Napoli handed Calvin Bassey’s side a 6-1 defeat, their biggest loss in European competitions.

In the absence of Osimhen, Spalletti has had to depend on Khvicha Kvaratshkelia, Giacomo Raspadori, and Giovanni Simeone in the striking department.

Ahead of the game, both sides are buoyed by their recent wins in the domestic leagues; Napoli defeated Cremonese 4-1 while Ajax emerged as 4-2 winners against their opponents, Volendam.

WHAT IS MORE FOR OSIMHEN: Napoli, the current Serie A leaders with 23 points, will hope to have the Nigerian back on his feet and fit as the league campaign tightens with each passing day.

After the match against Ajax, Napoli will face Bologna on October 12, and they will hope to pick up further points and open the gap further with their close rivals. Only three points separate Spalletti’s men from fourth-placed AC Milan.