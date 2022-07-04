Osimhen to Bayern Munich? Fans divided over possible transfer of Nigerian striker from Napoli

Some supporters feel a move to Germany is good for the Super Eagles forward while others think he is headed elsewhere

Reports that Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is being considered by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski have divided fans online.

According to Dario Sports, Bayern have opened negotiations with Napoli for Osimhen with Polish striker Lewandowski having expressed his desire to leave the Bavarian giants this summer.

The rumours seem to have excited a section of fans who feel the Nigerian linking up with Senegalese forward Sadio Mane at the Allianz Arena would be good for Bayern and Africa while some think he is not the kind of profile that the club should be looking at.

TRANSFER RUMOUR



Accordingly to various reports from Germany, Bayern Munich have offered €120m for @victorosimhen9 as a replacement for @lewy_official .



Now, imagine Mane,Sane on the right and the left with Osimhen as point-man. European teams will cry 😭. pic.twitter.com/o1AyBAlh4l — MR OLAWALE QUADRY 🥇 (@QualityQuadry) July 4, 2022

Victor Osimhen to Bayern Munich would make soo much sense, why are Nigerians quiet bout it. Push the agenda Man! He’s strong, dribbler, header, finisher. Imagine Sane and Mane feeding this specimen of a man! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/ixdehN5Y9U — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) July 4, 2022

There are little rumblings of Osimhen to Bayern Munich as Lewandowski’s replacement. Tough to decipher if it’s just speculation or concrete interest. Something to keep an eye on #Transfers #fcbayern — Transfer Centre 🟡⚫️ (@FootballHaven_) July 4, 2022

Il #Bayern è uno dei pochi club che se vuole arriva a #Napoli posa i soldi e si prende #Osimhen. Anche alla cifra chiesta da Adl. L'interesse è datato e il calciatore piace da molto tempo. — Francesco Romano (@FrancescoRoma78) July 4, 2022

Bayern think Osimhen is worth that price but Arsenal …….. so sad — kongfung (@kongfung0203) July 4, 2022

I knew it that Bayern would come for Osimhen — Brother Stef 💕 (@ItepuStefan) July 4, 2022

Some supporters feel the Nigerian striker's attributes make him a perfect fit for Bayern.

Seeing rumours of Bayern's interest in osimhen if lewandoski goes 😂, I pray it happens 🤞🏿❤️. — ⚽🤞🏿 (@_Tomiwa_17) July 4, 2022

Osimhen would grow a whole lot if he goes to Bayern — Zlatan Heir (@Mujeeb_Ayo) July 4, 2022

Bayern Munich need a striker ? Here he is 👇🏾



Strong , fast, good linkup play, shielding, good header, good dribbler. Victor Osimhen. He’s very young and Vibrant too 🔥 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/agpd5AQSu7 — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) July 4, 2022

Other supporters think while Bayern would be good for Osimhen, it is Manchester United who are likely to get him instead.

Bayern also keeping tabs on Osimhen in case Lewandowski moves to Barcelona.

Rumours say, Napoli may sell him for €70M + add ons.

Personally, don't think #mufc will move for him though. — Keith (@Keith1923) July 4, 2022

If @Cristiano leaves @ManUtd hope he goes to @FCBayern and completes another league @ManUtd should target @victorosimhen9 to replace him top young hungry striker 🔥®️ — francis croes (@francis_croes) July 4, 2022

Osimhen, who has been at Napoli for two years, was the club’s top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions last season and managed 14 in Serie A as Luciano Spalletti’s side finished third.