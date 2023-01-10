Osimhen tiring opponents with his pace and movement, says former Juventus midfielder Ametrano

Former Juventus and Napoli midfielder Raffaele Ametrano is impressed by Victor Osimhen’s skillset which he feels makes him difficult to mark.

Ametrano is impressed by Osimhen’s centre-forward play

Ex-Juve & Napoli star has backed the striker to score plenty

Osimhen is Serie A’s top scorer after managing 10 goals so far

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen is known for his pace, tenacity and aerial strength while also possessing a powerful shot, qualities that have made him one of the most feared strikers in the world.

The Nigeria international has displayed all these traits in his time in Italy, and Sunday’s Serie A meeting with Sampdoria was a prime example, when he spotted Mario Rui on the ball and sprinted into the box, getting in between the two centre-backs, before connecting well with the defender’s pass to slot home his 10th league goal of the season.

Osimhen also showed his strength when he shrugged off two defenders to score from a tight angle in Napoli’s victory over AS Roma in October.

There was another top goal against Crystal Palace in a friendly match in December when he latched onto the ball in the penalty area, flicked it over Will Hughes’ head, before turning sharply and volleying into the bottom corner.

His goal in Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Sampdoria saw him take his tally to 11 in all competitions and 10 in Serie A, making him the league’s leading scorer after 17 matches, and Ametrano feels he will continue making life difficult for defenders.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Victor Osimhen, he is a player who tires you to such an extent that you lose the decisive metre,” Ametrano told Italy’s Radio RCC as published by Tuttonapoli. “Even in [Sunday’s] goal, he had a 10/15 metre dash ahead of the defender.”

“It's not easy to mark Osimhen. He arrives with impressive clarity in the penalty area with the work he manages to do. If he manages to have physical and mental continuity, he will score a lot of goals between now and the end [of the season].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has scored eight goals in his last 10 Serie A games to lead the Golden Boot race ahead of Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, M'Bala Nzola of Spezia and Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic, who are all tied on eight.

With Napoli chasing a first league title since 1990, they will need the 24-year-old fully fit since he gives them a focal point in attack while utilising the chances created by the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Piotr Zielinski.

WHAT’S NEXT? Osimhen will lead the line for Luciano Spalletti’s men in Friday’s Serie A meeting with second-placed Juventus, with a win set to see the Azzurri open up a 10-point lead.