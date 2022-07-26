'Osimhen should learn from Balotelli'

The 23-year-old Super Eagle was kicked out of the Partenopei training after he apparently complained of a bad tackle

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been warned to work on his attitude after a video captured the player being banished from a training session on Monday.

According to Football Italia, the footage doing rounds on social media and which has already gone viral, shows an open training session at the Castel di Sangro camp in full view of the supporters in attendance.

In the video, the 23-year-old Super Eagle is seen ranting towards new teammate Leo Ostigard, allegedly complaining about a foul he had committed on him.

Osimhen is seen being calmed down by Cameroon international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa but he continued to rant.

At this point, Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is forced to intervene, walking straight to Osimhen and ordering the player to leave the pitch. Spalletti is said to have uttered: “You are talking too much, go and have a shower.”

"I fear for him," Sesan Deji opened the debate on the GOAL Africa Facebook page, adding: "His ego and lack of discipline may hurt him down. He should learn from Mario Balotelli."

Temi-demi Sagay said: "This guy needs our prayer, he might just destroy his career," while Edos Pele Eddyson wrote: "This is the problem of our Nigeria players, just small fame body go and they start misbehaving, humility and endurance like Messi and Ronaldo help them reach where they are today. Be calm bro."

"This guy need to be very careful the way he do things," explained Olayode Solomon, adding: "He might end up ruining his career by himself if care is not taken," while Abdulganiyu Fahad quipped: "That's very bad and unprofessional of him."

Oladapo Pelumi wrote: "Pride comes before the fall...," while Minista Gene called on someone to step in and talk to Osimhen before he ruins his career: "Someone needs to talk to him about his character... it won't help him going forward."

Opeyemi Oduwole revisited Osimhen's outburst with Nigeria legend Victor Ikpeba saying he had been warned before: "He displayed a similar character here in Nigeria when Victor Ikpeba tried to correct him," explained Oduwole.

"I hope Victor Osimhen would listen to corrections before it is too late."

Godwin Ọmoiyabọ Oludare Wilson wrote: "This guy may end up regretting. He throws jibes and insults to everyone."

Meanwhile, another set of supporters have stood by Osimhen, saying he was right to question the tackle as it could have denied him a chance to kick off the Serie A season with Napoli.

Jesse Joshua posed a question: "Do they want him to get injured? Why won't he complain after been tackled recklessly? while Swan Amaru said: "Even Messi got upset today because Ramos tackled him very aggressively at the training ground, so he has the right to complain."

Joseph Leonardo wrote: "Injury is not an easy thing to deal with at training sessions most players normally play rough so I agree with him if he complains because of a bad tackle."

"Yes I support Victor [Osimhen]...," opined Lawrence Achanya adding: "I mean the new season is two or three weeks away and he can’t afford to get injured because of a clumsy tackle by a newbie... he has every right to complain if he feels a tackle by Ostigard is reckless."

Napoli will kick off the new season with an away game against Verona at Marcantonio Bentegodi on August 15.