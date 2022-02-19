'Osimhen played worst game for Napoli against Barcelona' - Cosmi

Former Udinese coach Serse Cosmi believes the Europa League match between Barcelona and Napoli played on Thursday at the Nou Camp was Victor Osimhen's worst outing for the Serie A side.

The Nigeria international led the line for the Italian outfit but struggled to make an impact in the game that eventually ended 1-1, when Piotr Zielinski netted for the visitors after 29 minutes before Ferran Torres replied for the hosts on the hour mark.



However, the 63-year-old was not impressed with the way the 23-year-old Super Eagles attacker played.

"Against Barcelona Osimhen he had to be among the best in the field and instead I don't know how many times he went offside," Cosmi said as quoted by Calciomercato.

"The boy has to improve a lot, a lot because when he plays against a team that has a very high line you have to be careful.

"By doing so you also put your teammates in difficulty because with that movement in-depth you allow the insertion of Zielinski and [Elif] Elmas but instead they never make it because he stretches deeply and the midfielder never has the unloading pass and is forced to do it in vertical.

"Unfortunately with a high line [Osimhen] happens to go offside. It was not his best match, in fact in my opinion it was the worst."

The two teams are set to meet again on Thursday when the overall winner will advance to the next phase.





The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Prior to the fixture, Napoli will be making a trip to Unipol Domus Stadium to play Cagliari on Monday in a Serie A clash.



Napoli are currently placed third on the table with 53 points from the 25 games they have played, just two behind leaders AC Milan.

The Catalonians, meanwhile, will play a La Liga match on Sunday.

They are scheduled to face Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium. Barca have collected 39 points in the 23 league matches played and are placed fourth on the log.