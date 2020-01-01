Osimhen: Owolabi advises Rohr to build Super Eagles around Napoli star

The former international has counselled the German tactician on how to get the best out of the attacker for the national team

Felix Owolabi has advised national team coach Gernot Rohr to build his team around forward Victor Osimhen, who he described as a ‘matchmaker.’

The 21-year-old is fast becoming a world-class player and shone during his time with Belgian side Charleroi to earn a move to French side .

The forward continued his eye-catching performances with the club, scoring a number of breath-taking goals amid other dazzling displays and was deservedly named the club’s Player of the Season before joining Napoli for a club-record fee of €80 million.

Osimhen has been in terrific form for the Italian outfit since his arrival, scoring a number of goals in their pre-season games and gave a good account of himself in his first competitive match for the club against on Sunday.

Rohr recently named the squad for Nigeria’s friendly games against and with the forward included in the team.

Osimhen has only made nine appearances since his Super Eagles debut in 2017 and former international, Owolabi, has advised the German tactician to devise a way to get the best out of the striker.

“I think as at today, Osimhen is the best thing we can talk about, as far as Nigerian football is concerned. And if I were the coach of the national team, I will build my team around that boy,” Owolabi told the Guardian.

“For a very long time, after my tenure, and that of the USA ’94 World Cup group, I have not seen a matchmaker in the Eagles’ team.

“I want to say that this boy is something else. He is a very fantastic player and I advise the handler of the national team to devise a means of making the best use of him.

“There are at times when a coach will have such a unique player and he is confused about how best to use him… not every coach knows how to use such a player.”

Osimhen scored three goals during Nigeria qualifying games against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho to help the Super Eagles lead Group L with six points.

The young striker will be expected to play a prominent role in Nigeria’s Afcon qualifying game against Sierra Leone in November.