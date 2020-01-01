Osimhen: Okolo insists language barrier not a problem for Napoli sensation

The Nigeria international received rave reviews after making his debut for the Partenopei at the weekend

Victor Okolo, brother-in-law and representative of striker Victor Osimhen has stated that the Nigerian forward is not hindered by language differences at his new club.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Partenopei in Sunday’s 2-0 season-opening win at , with the game and the goals coming to life after his introduction on the hour mark having started from the bench.

His performance was enough to thrill the entire squad with manager Gennaro Gattuso and goalscorers Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne making encouraging remarks about his input, something which thrilled the lanky forward who joined from in July.

“Osimhen changed the fate of the game when he took over. I talked to him, he was very happy, he told me he was excited about the good impact he had and that it's just the beginning, I found him really motivated,” Okolo told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“Moreover, he reached an excellent feeling with his teammates, when he told me I asked him: Isn't a different language a problem? His answer surprised me positively: Absolutely not. On the pitch, we all speak the same language, but also outside.

“He is convinced that Napoli are ready to compete for the Scudetto, I think they have all the credentials to do so and to return to the .”

Okolo went on to assert that Osimhen and Gattuso have a good understanding between themselves and also said Osimhen joining Napoli was the best choice for him despite being scouted by clubs like reigning English champions .

“He [Gattuso] was a very good player and he is an excellent coach. With Victor there is a great understanding,” he continued.

“In , Gattuso is the nickname given to people who have a gritty character. If Victor is happy to have chosen Naples? I won't lie, a lot of clubs were interested in Osimhen, Liverpool too. For him, however, Napoli is an opportunity: he only asks to play, because that's what he loves to do. I believe that Napoli is the best decision he could have made.”

Osimhen will be hoping to get his first Napoli start and goal when they host at the San Paolo on Sunday.