Osimhen, Ndidi and Super Eagles players react to Benin victory

Gernot Rohr’s men came from behind to clinch an important win against the Squirrels in their opening Afcon qualifying game in Uyo

Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and other players have reacted to their 2-1 win against the Republic of Benin on Wednesday.

Osimhen’s strike from the penalty spot cancelled out Stephane Sessegnon’s opener before Samuel Kalu scored the match-winning goal to help Gernot Rohr’s men start their 2021 qualifying campaign on an impressive note.

The victory against Michel Dussuyer’s men ensured the three-time African champions went top of Group L with three points from one game.

Osimhen, Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong and Shehu Abdullahi have taken to social media to react to the comeback win.

Great win yesterday, massive team spirit. Big thanks to Uyo fans, even when we were down, they kept supporting the team. Unto the next game against Lesotho. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/MYOROIEBqa — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) November 14, 2019