‘Napoli very fortunate to have Osimhen’ – Spalletti praises star after Legia Warsaw win

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has described striker Victor Osimhen as “a great professional who is eager to learn” after the 3-0 Europa League win against Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

The Partenopei secured their first win in Group C after goals from Lorenzo Insigne, who broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, Nigeria’s Osimhen in the 80th minute, and Matteo Politano in stoppage time gave them the three points at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international was introduced for Hirving Lozano, just before the hour-mark and he went on to score a goal in his third straight match in the competition so far in this campaign.

Spalletti has explained how he has worked to improve the talent of Osimhen, who has also scored five goals in Serie A for Napoli from seven appearances, and why they are very fortunate to have him in their ranks.

“He [Osimhen] is accustomed to galloping in wide-open spaces, so coming back to get the ball or support his teammate and then make the run are things he is still learning,” Spalletti said as quoted by Football Italia.

“He’s a great professional, a lovely guy who is eager to learn and improve.

“His teammates adore him, he wants to be with them all the time and we’re very fortunate to have him.

“When you have so many attacking players, we can seek variations and try new ways to break down the opposition. With Osimhen, Mertens, and Insigne on the field, it becomes easier to find that moment of magic.

“We maintained the balance anyway, Elmas worked so hard, and when you have this attitude in your players, it becomes simple for a coach.

“I am very happy, I think it’s difficult to play better than we did tonight. At least the players gave a response to anyone suggesting Napoli don’t care about the Europa League.”

His sentiments were echoed by Napoli striker Dries Mertens, who praised Osimhen because he “wants to listen and learn.”

“Osimhen arrived last season and had a few difficulties settling, he also had injury problems, so I tried to help him. He’s a smart lad who wants to listen and learn. I give him all the love in the world!” Mertens said as quoted by Football Italia.

Napoli will shift their focus to Serie A where they set to face Roma at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.