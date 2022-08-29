Osimhen: Napoli may not say no to €100m or Ronaldo swap - Spalletti

The Italian coach believes the Partenopei would cash in on the Super Eagle if a good offer comes on the table

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has admitted it will be difficult for the club to "say no" if they receive an offer of €100m for the services of forward Victor Osimhen.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has remained a transfer target for many European clubs this summer and the latest reports have indicated Manchester United are considering swapping the Super Eagle with Cristiano Ronaldo.

After their 0-0 draw against Fiorentina at Stadio Franchi on Sunday, Spalletti was asked about the situation of Osimhen and the links to Ronaldo and he could not deny the possibility of the swap deal happening.

“I don’t have time to think about these things, we have a game every few days. Is the club thinking about it? The club thinks of any situation that is of interest to our players," Spalletti told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“I say that if a club offers you €100m, it is not easy to say no. Since I arrived here, all the players have been on the market for the right price.”

So far in this campaign, Osimhen has managed three appearances, scored two goals and registered one assist. A first league goal of the season came against Hellas Verona in a 5-2 victory on August 15.

Last season, Osimhen made 27 Serie A appearances for Napoli, scored 14 goals and provided two assists.

Napoli have already lost a number of key players this summer including Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Kalidou Koulibaly, David Ospina and Andrea Petagna.