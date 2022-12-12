Osimhen named toughest striker ever faced by Udinese defender Bijol

Udinese defender Jaka Bijol has named Nigeria international Victor Osimhen the toughest striker he has faced.

Osimhen picked by Udinese’s Bijol as most difficult opponent

The Nigerian was lauded for his strength & movement

Super Eagles forward currently leads Serie A Golden Boot race

WHAT HAPPENED? Bijol came up against Osimhen when Napoli hosted Udinese on November 12, their last Serie A match before the World Cup break, and the Nigerian made life difficult for him, scoring from a towering header as the Azzurri won 3-2.

Memories of that match are still fresh in the defender’s mind and when asked who is the toughest striker he has faced, he picked Osimhen.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "I had a difficult life in the last match against Napoli,” Bijol said during an interview with Chiamarsi Bomber.

“Oshimen is a really strong striker. He is fast and knows how to move well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has been lauded for being a complete striker who possesses great pace and powerful shot, while he is also one of the best headers in the game.

All these were on display when he showed strength and composure before turning to volley home while heavily marked in Napoli’s 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace in a friendly match on Sunday.

Osimhen had been in great form before the league took a break, having scored nine matches in 11 games to top the Serie A scoring charts, despite missing three weeks of action due to an injury.

WHAT’S MORE? It is not just Bijol who is impressed by Osimhen’s quality, former AC Milan forward Filippo Inzaghi has even suggested that he is currently the best in the world in his position ahead of France strikers Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud.

“If we think of Napoli, Osimhen is a true centre-forward,” said Inzaghi. "He attacks deep, and keeps the ball, Osimhen is probably the best right now, beyond Benzema, who, however, is less of an area centre forward, and perhaps than Giroud."

WHAT’S NEXT? Osimhen will hope to lead Napoli to victory when they resume league duties against Inter Milan on January 4.