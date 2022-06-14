Osimhen: Kudos to Nigeria coach Peseiro for his instructions in Afcon qualifier

The 23-year-old was in great form for the Super Eagles as he guided the team to their second straight victory in Group A at Stade Adrar

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has revealed he will not relent from scoring goals for the Super Eagles after he guided the national team to a 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome and Principe in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who features for Napoli in Serie A, was in incredible form as he scored four goals. Those were in the ninth, 48th, 65th and 84th minutes as the Supers Eagles roared to their second Group A win at Stade Adrar in Morocco.

The other goals for the Jose Peseiro-led side were notched by Simon Moses in the 28th minute, Terem Moffi, who hit a double, in the 43rd and 60th minutes, Oghenekaro Etebo in the 55th minute, Ademola Lookman in the 62nd minute and Emmanuel Dennis, who rounded up the emphatic win from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

“First of all, I have to say congratulations to the entire team and also a big kudos to the coach for all the instructions he gave us,” Osimhen said after the game as quoted by Punch.

“I believe we carried out 80 to 90 per cent of them and of course, I am happy to score four goals and I am happy for my teammates that got their goals as well, their first goals like Ademola Lookman, Terem Moffi, and Emmanuel Dennis.

“There is big solidarity in the team and this is what the coach has taught us. I believe as a group we have the quality to build on this momentum. And yes, I want to score more goals for the team, and of course, keep on getting the wins for the team.”

Osimhen continued: “I believe as each game comes by we are going to get three points because it is important in the qualifiers as we don’t want to lose any game, and we are working towards it.”

The win pushed Nigeria to the top of the group with six points from two matches while Guinea-Bissau, who drew 2-2 against Sierra Leone in another fixture at Stade General Lansana Conte on Monday, are second with four points.

Nigeria will next be at home against Guinea-Bissau on September 19.