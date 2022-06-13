Osimhen joins Onyeali and Yekini in Nigeria’s hallowed ranks after Sao Tome and Principe masterclass

The Napoli striker becomes the third Super Eagles to score at least four goals in an international fixture

Victor Osimhen has become the third Nigeria player to score at least four goals in an international fixture.

The Napoli striker beat goalkeeper Anastacio Braganca on four occasions to help the Super Eagles wallop Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in Monday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Morocco.

Fueled by his strike against Sierra Leone last time out, Osimhen put Jose Peseiro’s men ahead nine minutes into the game after heading home a cross from Moses Simon.

Three minutes into the second half, he made it two goals with a headed assist from Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman.

Six minutes after the hour mark, he completed his treble thanks to an assist from substitute Ahmed Musa.

Another assist from the Super Eagles captain saw him hit four goals against the Central Africans who got punished for their pitiable defending.

Having scored four times against Sao Tome and Principe, Victor Osimhen now boasts 15 international goals for Nigeria. With that, he overtakes Austin Okocha, Asuquo Ekpe, and Julius Aghahowa (14 goals) pic.twitter.com/85vqeGIsc4 — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) June 13, 2022

With that, he joined Albert Onyeali and Rasheed Yekini in the ranks of players to have scored that many in a single game.

Onyeali became the first player to achieve this when he found the net four times as the three-time African kings demolished Benin Republic (then Dahomey) 10-1 in a Nkrumah Cup fixture played at the National Stadium, Lagos on November 29, 1959.

In that same fixture, a treble from Buraimoh Abudu, and goals from Onyeawuna Albert, Fayemi Dejo and Daniel Okwudili completed the rout.

That record stood for 32 years before Yekini equalled it against Burkina Faso in 1991.

Against the Stallions in the African Cup of Nations qualifier in Lagos – July 21 to be precise – the goal king scored four times while George Finidi, Samson Siasia and Friday Elaho found the net in the 7-1 triumph.

Article continues below

Osimhen’s heroics has now seen him score 15 international goals to overtake Austin Okocha, Asuquo Ekpe and Julius Aghaowa to become the eighth highest-scoring Super Eagle ever.

Thanks to his impressive performances for the Nigeria U17 team – where he helped them win the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup in Chile, the Napoli man was drafted into the Super Eagles set-up two years later.

He made his debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Togo on June 1, 2017 with his first international coming against Lesotho on March 3, 2021.