Blow for Napoli as injured Osimhen subbed off against Inter Milan
Shina Oludare - @sportingshina
Getty Images
Victor Osimhen was subbed off injured as Napoli take on Inter Milan in a blockbuster Serie A showing.
The Nigeria international was replaced by Andrea Petagna four minutes before the hour mark.
Osimhen, who was a major threat to the Black and Blues with his endless running, could not continue with the game due to an injury following a clash of heads with Inter’s Milan Skriniar.
