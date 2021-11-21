Blow for Napoli as injured Osimhen subbed off against Inter Milan

Shina Oludare - @sportingshina
Getty Images

The Parthenopeans’ ambition of picking up a win against their hosts suffered a massive setback following an injury to the Nigerian

Victor Osimhen was subbed off injured as Napoli take on Inter Milan in a blockbuster Serie A showing.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Andrea Petagna four minutes before the hour mark.

Osimhen, who was a major threat to the Black and Blues with his endless running, could not continue with the game due to an injury following a clash of heads with Inter’s Milan Skriniar.

