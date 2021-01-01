Osimhen hails Iheanacho, Onuachu, Umar and tips Nigeria to win Afcon

The Nigeria internationals are delivering spectacular showings for their respective clubs

Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen has praised his compatriots, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Genk’s Paul Onuachu and Almeria’s Sadiq Umar for their goalscoring performances.

Iheanacho is arguably enjoying his best season since joining the Foxes in 2017, having scored 15 goals and provided five assists across all competitions.

The attacker recently helped Leicester advance into the FA Cup final for the first time in 52 years following their victory over Southampton in the semi-finals, where he bagged the match-winning goal.

Umar has been turning heads with Almeria and is close to helping the club return to La Liga, having scored 24 goals, amid other dazzling displays.

Onuachu has also been in terrific form, for Genk in the current campaign firing on all cylinders and has now taken his tally to 31 goals across all competitions.

The lanky forward also recently played a key role as the Nigeria national team secured back-to-back victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"I think they are all doing quite well - Onuachu, Iheanacho and Umar. I am happy for them and I'm happy about their form,” Osimhen told ESPN.

"And of course, being able to capitalize on their current form for the national team is really important. Kelechi has been doing quite well and he has been scoring goals. Onuachu also, I think he's the leading goalscorer in Europe which is very important.

"He gave us the winning goal in the game against Benin Republic. It shows that we can capitalize on their form and count on them."

"If you have seen the highlights you can see how happy everyone was for Paul. For me, he is a great striker, he is one that possesses a lot of qualities not just in the air, but also on the ground with his speed.

"Every one of us was really happy for him after he scored. When he came to the dressing room, he got a round of applause from the whole squad, and he deserved it. For me, I'm really and I'm genuinely happy for him. And I think he's going to continue to build on from there. And I wish him the very best."

Osimhen recently overcame a shoulder injury and coronavirus-related problems and is looking forward to improving on his performances for club and country.

"Of course, for me, I just need to keep on working hard, keep on doing well for my club and for the Super Eagles, also in order to remain the number one and if I'm called upon I think I will give my all and I think this is really important," he added.

'It's not for me, it's not for my individual glory, it's for the team, which is really good and I think the rest of the strikers are also ready to take the spot so I have to keep working hard."

Osimhen also believed it is time the Super Eagles won the Africa Cup of Nations title again with the calibre of players in the team, having last lifted the trophy in 2013.

"I think we've got everything we need to win the next Afcon and to go even further to qualify for the World Cup. Because this is a squad that has extremely wonderful talent in this team, from the goalkeepers to the strikers, from the strikers to the bench," he added.

"Also, of course, we have a very good coach and technical staff that can prepare us well for each game as it comes. And I think for us we have individual players who can individually win games for us - the likes of Kelechi, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, myself, Paul and rest of the squad.

"And I know of course, that a lot is being expected from this team regardless of the fact that we're young. I think with what we got on our side we can really go far as well as winning the Afcon."