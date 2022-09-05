Osimhen doubtful for Champions League match between Napoli and Liverpool

The Nigeria international did not train with the team a day after helping the Blues secure vital league points

Victor Osimhen is doubtful for the Champions League game against Liverpool on Wednesday after picking a knock in the club's 2-1 win at Lazio in a Serie A match on Sunday.

The Nigeria international managed to hit five shots in the aforementioned match, one of which struck the target while the other came off the woodwork.

The Super Eagles attacker also completed 89 percent of his passes as goals from Ivan Provedel and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave the visitors three points, reducing Mattia Zaccagni's opener in favour of the hosts to a mere consolation.

However, the win came with a price as the Naples-based team confirmed on Monday, "Victor Osimhen trained on his own following a knock that he picked up towards the end of the win over Lazio," read the information on the club's website.

Ajax and Rangers are the other two teams in Group A. In the past four meetings between the sides - in the Champions League, the Italian outfit secured two wins, a draw and a loss.

Osimhen has been the main man at Napoli since joining from French side Lille two seasons ago.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the West African scored 18 goals and provided two assists in the 27 Italian top-tier and five Europa League matches he played.

This season, he has already scored two goals and managed an assist in the five Serie A matches played.

While the Parthenopeans are unbeaten and top of the table with 11 points from three wins and two draws after five league games, their Wednesday opponents Liverpool are struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

In the six matches played, the Jurgen Klopp-led charges have collected just nine points. The Reds have won two games, drawn three and lost one, and are seventh on the table, six points adrift of leaders Arsenal.