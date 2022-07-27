Osimhen bidding to break Yekini’s Nigeria record: 'I believe now it's my time'

The striker has been in stunning form for the Super Eagles and is keen on eclipsing the Super Eagles legend’s goalscoring mark

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is upbeat that he can break or even surpass Rasheed Yekini’s Super Eagles record.

Legendary Yekini is the country’s leading goalscorer of all time with 37 strikes from 58 international appearances, with Segun Odegbami (23 goals) and Yakubu Aiyegbeni (21 goals) occupying the second and third positions.

Having found the net on four occasions against Sao Tome and Principe in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game in June, Osimhen moved to ninth on Nigeria’s top goalscorers’ list – having found the net on 15 occasions from 22 outings since his senior debut against Togo in 2017.

On his potential to match the 1993 African Player of the Year, the Napoli star told Naija Footballers as per Pulse Sports.

"I used to say it before, it will be a big shoe to fill. But I think with the kind of quality I possess and the kind of determination I have acquired in my career, I think I can break it or even surpass it.

"It won't be easy and that would make me the greatest Nigerian striker ever. We have the likes of Rashidi Yekini, Obafemi Martins, Odion Ighalo, and the rest of them.

“But now I believe now it's my time, it's my turn and I think I can utilise it very well."

As it stands, Osimhen is 22 goals shy away from Yekini’s mark and former Ajax star Tijani Babangida told GOAL that the Lagos-born forward has all it takes to eclipse the first Nigerian to score a World Cup goal.

“Rashidi has done so much for the country and that is why his goal record stands to date, but this is a challenge for younger players like Osimhen,” Babangida told GOAL.

“Everything is possible because this is sports where records are always broken, so why can’t Osimhen break Rashidi’s record? It is possible.

"However, he must do more to ensure this is achieved. Normally, Yekini’s record is something that should motivate Nigerian strikers to put in more effort and aim at.”

Barring any fitness concerns, Osimhen would be aiming to add to his goal tally when Jose Peseiro’s men square against Guinea-Bissau in September’s Afcon qualifier in Abuja.