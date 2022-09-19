Oshoala shows solidarity for Vinicius Jr in racism row despite Barcelona and Real Madrid rivalry

The Super Falcons forward has joined a list of renowned sportsmen and women to rally behind the Los Blancos winger

Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala has urged Vinicius Jr to keep dancing in a show of support to the Real Madrid winger following a racism row.

The 22-year-old Brazil international hit the headlines after he was dragged into a racism controversy and was told to “stop playing the monkey” by an agent in Spain.

This came after Vinicius Jr danced during Los Blancos's goal celebration against Real Mallorca in a fixture they won 4-1 at Santiago Bernabeu on September 11.

After hitting the back of the net for the second goal, Vinicius Jr danced to celebrate his effort and it did not go down well with the agent.

Despite playing for Real Madrid's women's rivals FC Barcelona Femeni in the Primera Division, the 27-year-old Oshoala has joined the growing list of sportsmen and women, who have rallied behind the Selecao international.

Before Real's game against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Oshoala posted on her Twitter handle: "Really looking forward to an actual group dance in this game ……I want that SMOKE plsssssssssssssss …..give us that showwwwwwwww, #SayNoToRacism #DanceDanceDance."

And after the game at Metropolitano Stadium which Real won 2-1 courtesy of first-half goals from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde, the team replicated the same celebration dance in support of Vinicius Jr.

Oshoala also returned to her Twitter handle to post: "The point here is that, the world will always try to force you to accept their belief but STAY FIRM, STAY YOU as far as you ain’t hurting no one. The world will adjust !!! #Dance #ATMRMA #SayNoToRacism."

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus also showed support for the Champions League winner after he scored against Brentford and celebrated with the same dance. Arsenal went on to win the Premier League fixture 3-0 at Brentford Community Stadium.

After the game, Jesus went further to confirm the celebration was indeed meant for Vinicius: "The celebration was for my guy Vinicius Junior. It [racist abuse] needs to stop and it was for him.”

Others who have shown support for the Real player include Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, who called for the Spanish agent to be arrested while Neymar urged his Brazil team-mate to keep on dancing.

Last season, the Super Falcon managed 19 top-flight appearances and scored 20 goals. So far in this season, she has managed one appearance, after coming on as a substitute in Barcelona's 2-0 season opener win against Granadilla Tenerife at Estadi Johan Cruyff on Saturday.