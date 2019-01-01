Oshoala scores a brace but Okeke's injured as Barcelona beat Madrid

The Nigeria international stole the show in Madrid with a woman-of-the-match display but her compatriot was taken off in tears

Asisat Oshoala struck a brace as beat Madrid 4-0 but her compatriot Chidinma Okeke suffered a potentially serious injury on Saturday.

A goal in each half from Oshoala plus Jennifer Hermoso's strike guided Barcelona past Víctor Fernández's side in in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter.

But, Marid were left sweating on Okeke's injury after the international was carried away in tears with Laura Teruel replacing her in the 25th minute.

The Nigeria international who scored in four consecutive matches for Llius Cortes' ladies this season, broke the deadlock two minutes from half time at Nuevo Matapinonera Stadium.

After the restart, the 25-year-old continued from where she left as she was set up by Caroline Hansen to grab her second league brace of the season two minutes into the second half.

In the 73rd minute, Hansen provided her third assist of the match as Jenni Hermoso netted the third for Barca before substitute Aitana Bonmati scored two minutes from time to seal the victory.

Oshoala, who was in action for 68 minutes before being replaced by Bonmati, has now scored in five successive games for Barcelona and has eight goals in 11 games in all competitions this season.

Her brace also saw her move into second spot on the scoring chart with seven goals from seven league games - one behind her teammate Hermoso who scored her eighth in the contest.

The result means Barcelona extended their winning streak to seven matches in all competitions, holding a point lead at the summit of the Spanish Primera Iberdrola log after seven matches.

On the other hand, the defeat saw Madrid suffer their third loss in a row, but are still seventh on the log pending other results. They will visit Logrono for the next game before the international break.

After the win, Oshoala and Barcelona will shift focus to their campaign, with their next fixture a Round of 16-second leg clash with Minsk on Wednesday.