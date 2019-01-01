Oshoala nets winner as Barcelona end pre-season tour on a high

The Nigerian's third goal in three successive games helped her side wrap up their pre-season on a high against Montpellier

Asisat Oshoala got the only goal for as they defeated 1-0 in Sunday's international club friendly.

The Spanish side were drawn against in the Women's Round of 32 on Friday and aimed to end their tour on a high after wins over and .

Article continues below

The French ladies were hoping to conclude their pre-season campaign on a fine note ahead of their French topflight opener against newly-promoted Stade de .

However, Oshoala's strike just six minutes into the contest at the Stade Bernard Gasset was all Fredrik Bengtsson's side required to secure a morale-boosting win over the hosts.

The international has now scored three goals in three games this term, to increase her tally to 15 goals in 15 appearances since joining last season's Champions League finalist in January 2019.

Another very good test game for us today against a tough side. Great team work once more 👍🏽 https://t.co/3CGRCBfK3C — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) August 18, 2019

Barcelona face Seagull in Copa Catalunya Femenina clash at Estadio Nou Municipal de Palamos on Thursday.