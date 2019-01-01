Oshoala nets winner as Barcelona end pre-season tour on a high
Asisat Oshoala got the only goal for Barcelona as they defeated Montpellier 1-0 in Sunday's international club friendly.
The Spanish side were drawn against Juventus in the Women's Champions League Round of 32 on Friday and aimed to end their tour on a high after wins over Marseille and Arsenal.
The French ladies were hoping to conclude their pre-season campaign on a fine note ahead of their French topflight opener against newly-promoted Stade de Reims.
However, Oshoala's strike just six minutes into the contest at the Stade Bernard Gasset was all Fredrik Bengtsson's side required to secure a morale-boosting win over the hosts.
🚩 FINAL!@MontpellierHSC - @FCBfemeni (0-1)— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) August 18, 2019
⚽️ @AsisatOshoala (6')#FCBlive #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/RSVJvgjBmW
✅ Friendly pre-season games are over!— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) August 18, 2019
👍 @OM_Espanol (5-0)
👍 @ArsenalWFC (2-5)
👍 @montpellierHSC (0-1)
👏 WELL DONE, TEAM!
💪 Let’s continue#FCBFemeni pic.twitter.com/YPG0VDuejv
The Nigeria international has now scored three goals in three games this term, to increase her tally to 15 goals in 15 appearances since joining last season's Champions League finalist in January 2019.
Another very good test game for us today against a tough side. Great team work once more 👍🏽 https://t.co/3CGRCBfK3C— ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) August 18, 2019
Barcelona face Seagull in Copa Catalunya Femenina clash at Estadio Nou Municipal de Palamos on Thursday.