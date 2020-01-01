Oshoala nets brace as Barcelona zoom past Sporting Huelva in Copa de la Reina

The Nigeria international was on song twice as her side progressed to the last eight of the women's national competition

progressed into the quarter-final of the Spanish Copa de la Reina as Asisat Oshoala's double inspired her side to a 4-0 victory over Huelva on Wednesday.

The Catalans came into the encounter on the back of the Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final triumph after a 10-1 thrashing of , and aimed to surpass their semi-final berth from last season.

For Oshoala, she scored the only goal as Barcelona claimed a 1-0 win in Huelva on their last meeting last October and scored three goals in two Super Cup games to claim her first major title in .

Lluis Cortes' ladies made an impressive start to the contest but failed to find the back of the net until Caroline Hansen set up Oshoala to break the deadlock two minutes from half-time.

After the break, Hansen teed up Jenni Hermoso to double the lead for Barcelona three minutes into the second half before being assisted by Andrea Pereira to find the net in the 67th minute.

Four minutes later, Vicky Losada provided a brilliant assist to ensure Oshoala bagged her brace in the match and cemented Barcelona progression to the quarter-final of the competition.

Article continues below

The Nigerian, who has now taken her season's tally to 21 goals, lasted the duration of the match in the latest win of Cortes' team.

For Sporting, 's Ernestina Abambila played the full match as Gambia's Fatoumata Kanteh saw 64 minutes before being replaced by Ghana's Princella Adubea.

Primera Iberdrola action resumes for both teams, who coincidentally scheduled to meet again at Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday.