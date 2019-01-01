Oshoala maintains scoring form in Barcelona's thrashing of Logrono

The Super Falcons captain scored his fifth league goal of the season as Lluis Cortes' side maintained their winning run on Sunday.

Asisat Oshoala continued her impressive scoring form in 5-0 triumph over Logrono in Sunday’s Primera Iberdrola game.

Having scored in each of her last three games, the international increased her goal tally to five as Lluis Cortes' side recorded another emphatic victory at home.

The 25-year-old, who opened the scoring in Barcelona's 5-0 win over Minsk, scored her side's fourth goal of the match for the hosts on the hour-mark at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Before Oshoala's strike, Marta Torrejón, Jenni Hermoso, Aitana Bonmati had given the hosts a 3-0 lead at half-time, while Kheira Hamraoui struck nine minutes from full-time to wrap up the victory.

Oshoala, who was in action for 60 minutes before being replaced by Claudia Pina, has now scored six goals in 10 games in all competitions this season.

's Grace Asantewaa played from the start to finish, while Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chuigoue lasted for 76th minute and Zambia's Barbra Banda played for 68th minute.

Equatorial Guinea's Jade Boho played the last 37 minutes, while Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai did not see action in the second defeat of Logrono this season.

The victory means Barcelona are back on top on goal difference despite tied on 16 points with Deportivo La Corona after six games.



Oshoala will hope to continue with her fine form when the Spanish giants take on Chidinma Okeke's Madrid in their next encounter on October 26.

