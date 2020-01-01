Oshoala helps Barcelona reach Copa de la Reina semi-final with Deportivo La Coruna win

The Nigeria international was in fine form for the full duration as the Catalans secured an extra-time win at Estadi Johan Cruyff

Asisat Oshoala was at her best as clinched a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory against Deportivo La Coruna in a Spanish Copa de la Reina quarter-final encounter on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons star came into the encounter on a high, having bagged her second hat-trick of the season in a 6-0 win over Huelva, her 11th goal in last six games in all competitions.

Oshoala, on her 26th appearance this season in the encounter, gave a good account of herself with several efforts for Lluis Cortes' side.

The international helped the Catalans maintain their winning run as super-sub Kheira Hamraoui stole the show with her late extra-time strike to ensure Barcelona edged past Deportivo.

The victory confirms Barcelona passage to the semi-final of the competition as they keep their quest to claim all the domestic titles alive after winning the maiden Spanish Super Cup recently.

Despite failing to score for the first time in seven successive matches, Oshoala still boasts of 20 goals in 19 league matches and 26 in 26 games in all competitions this season.​

The 25-year-old, who won the African Women's Footballer of the Year for the fourth time in January, will hope to find her scoring form in their next game against Madrid on March 1.