Oshoala faces Adubea as 19 Africans learn Spanish Copa de la Reina Round of 16 fate

The Round of 16 draw for Spain's women's domestic competition has been made and a host of stars from Africa will be in action

's Asisat Oshoala will lead the attack for as they take on 's Princella Adubea of Huelva in the Spanish Copa de la Reina Round of 16 tie, following Friday's draw.

Oshoala scored the winner last October against Sporting with four Africans in Nigeria's Peace Efih, Gambia-Spanish born Fatuomata Kanteh and Ghana's Adubea and Enerstina Abambila.

This term, Sporting must squeeze past the Spanish giants in February's clash in a bid to avoid an early exit after they were bounced out via penalties by last season.

Elsewhere, Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale will defend the colours of Tacon when they face Ghana's Priscilla Okyere of Rayo Vallecano while Nigeria's Toni Payne of take on .

Defending champions will be up against Nigeria duo Chidinma Okeke and Rita Chikwelu's Madrid, while Namibia's Zenatha Coleman will lead against Deportivo la Coruna.

Also, 's Michaela Abam and Nigeria's Alice Ogebe will aim to help edge past last season's runners-up .

While, Cameroon's Rassia Feudjio and Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan will feature for Tenerife against .

Logrono will be counting on Africans like Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai, Ghana's Grace Asantewaa and Equatorial Guinea duo Dorine Chuigoue and Jade Boho to see off .

The Round of 16 knockout ties will be played on February 11.