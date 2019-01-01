Oshoala eyes first silverware as Barcelona face Espanyol in Copa Catalunya final

The Nigerian striker is aiming to secure her first trophy with the Liga Iberdrola outfit following a win over the Seagulls

Asisat Oshoala is hoping to claim her first silverware as take on in the Copa Catalunya final on Saturday.

The international initially joined Barcelona on a six-month loan deal in January following the postponement of the 2019 Chinese Women's .

She went on to establish herself in the team with eight goals after 11 games and her final appearance and goal saw her make history in elite European competition for Africa.

However, Oshoala could not celebrate with silverware on her initial brief spell as the Blaugrana missed out narrowly on the Spanish Liga Iberdrola and the Women's Champions League titles.

Article continues below

Since being handed a two-year contract that will keep her in Catalonia until June 2022, the 25-year-old has scored eight goals in five games, including completing a 5-1 win over the Seagulls.

In search for glory, the three-time African Women's Footballer of the Year will aim to start her permanent term on a high, beginning with a win over Espanyol.

Good semi final win yesterday, nice to get a goal too. See you in the Final insha Allahu 🦅🦅⚽️ @FCBfemeni pic.twitter.com/8d7MeIlXx2 — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) August 23, 2019

The final of the four-team pre-season tournament will be played at Estadi Municipal Palamos Costa Brava in Palamos.